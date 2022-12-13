Mario Strikers: Battle League Adds Bowser Jr. & Birdo In New Update

Nintendo has given a new update to Mario Strikers: Battle League, adding two new characters and giving the game a few bonuses. The two big additions are that you now have Bowser Jr. and Birdo as playable characters, both of whom come with their own unique abilities that they can use in the game to get a goal or, at the very least, cause a world of headaches for you or your opponents. You can read more about this update below and check out the latest trailer as it is now available to download for free.

"Boasting precision passing and striking power, Bowser Jr. and Birdo are here to make some noise as they join the Mario Strikers: Battle League game for the Nintendo Switch system in a free update that is now available for all Mario Strikers: Battle League players! This new update adds several features to the game, including these playable characters, a set of Shellfish Gear, and the new Urban Rooftop stadium.

Bowser Jr.: Known for his striking artistry on the field, Bowser Jr. is a balanced striker offering precise passes and invaluable assists for any team looking to show their mettle.

Birdo: An offensive powerhouse, Birdo is set to dazzle teammates and rivals alike with powerful shots that are sure to make scoring easy. It's time to put all the eggs in the other team's basket!

Shellfish Gear: Skim over to the winner's circle in style with this fresh set of gear that increases stats such as speed and technique.

Urban Rooftop Stadium: Take Strike to new heights in the scenic Urban Rooftop stadium! In addition to using the stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium.

Take Strike to new heights in the scenic Urban Rooftop stadium! In addition to using the stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium. Quick Chat: This newly added feature allows players to choose pre-determined messages to communicate with other players during online play. Support your teammates or taunt your rivals; the choice is yours!"