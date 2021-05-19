Marvel Battleworld Showcases Its "Treachery At Twilight" Expansion

Funko Games has released their newest line of game pieces and accessories for their board game Marvel Battleworld! In this massive expansion of the game, Treachery at Twilight, Funko Games introduces various different components such as Loki's "Trick Cards", Black Panther's Talon Fighter covert vehicle, and The Collector's Tower, which is a toy, a puzzle, and a dice tower all in one!

According to the press release from Funko Games:

The villainous Thanos continues to wreak havoc, trapping the greatest Heroes of the Marvel universe in the all-new Marvel Battleworld: Treachery At Twilight from Funko Games. Compatible with the original collectible game introduced last year, Treachery at Twilight will introduce Loki's devious Trick Cards, which add new gameplay elements leading to exciting strategic choices. This new line also includes fan-favorite additions like the Black Panther's Talon Fighter (first Hero ship for covert attack), The Collector's Tower (part toy, part puzzle, clever dice tower), and to every parent's delight – an official Battleworld Storage Case to store 50 collectible Heroes. Unlock your favorite Hero, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos, and you too will exclaim, "I still believe in heroes!"

Marvel Battleworld, while clearly geared toward a much younger crowd, still looks like a really fun unboxing experience with gameplay value (and now replay value, thanks to reusable Thanostones). The Thanostone feature in particular is an innovation that ought to be utilized by more games if they have randomization or blind-box mechanics to their gameplay.

Are you eager to get ahold of Marvel Battleworld: Treachery at Twilight? Have you played the first series of this game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!