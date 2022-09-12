Marvel Contest Of Champions Adds Battlegrounds To The Game

Mobile developer Kabam has revealed the latest addition to Marvel Contest Of Champions as Battlegrounds is now an option. This is a 1-v-1 scenario in which you will take some of your best champions into battle and have them compete directly against another set of heroes captained by another live player. The mode is designed to bring a different kind of competition to the game and break up some of the monotony that some players have complained about in the past, while also bringing out the challenge of defeating another player who thinks along the same lines as you as opposed to an AI you might be able to predict. The mode is live right now and we have info and images as well as the trailer below for you to check out. But if you want more refined details, you can check out their blog here.

Battlegrounds arrives officially to The Contest. Challenge your friends, your alliance mates, or focus on climbing the ranks through the Victory Track to the Gladiator Circuit for top rewards! Gather your best Champions, your skills, and a dash of luck to take on the latest game mode available to all Summoners who have achieved Uncollected and up. Build your deck with your top 30 Champions to challenge your fellow Summoners in a best-of-three all out brawl!

Advance through the Victory Track to reach the Gladiator Circuit for monthly seasons and top rewards! Seasons will be four weeks (with changing meta each week), and a one week break between!

An all-new Alliance Event and Solo events with Battlegrounds milestones and rewards will be added into rotation.

Challenge your friends in 1v1 matches with no entry cost – they must be on your friends list or in your alliance. These matches will use the Victory Track node set!

Create multiple decks to be used at the click of a button – including a specific Mastery set for each deck. Up to three total decks can be unlocked and used!

Enter each competitive Battlegrounds match with either 15 energy or 15 Elder's Marks.

Every Summoner will have access to one deck (and can acquire two more if they would like to expand) that is composed of thirty of their best Champions. These 30 Champions can be changed and swapped out at any time. Each of the three decks can be saved (including with the Summoner's current active mastery set) and sealed with a profile picture and name for easy access in the future! These decks are able to be used in the Victory Track, Gladiator Circuit, and in Friendly Matches.