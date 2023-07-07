Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Mobile

Marvel Contest Of Champions Adds New Champions In Ties That Bind

Ties That Bind is that name of the latest update for Marvel Contest of Champions, which brings in Silk and Kindred to the fray.

Kabam has released new details for the next update being added to Marvel Contest Of Champions, as two new characters arrive in Ties That Bind. The technical version of it is called Version 40.1, which they revealed the details of on their latest blog. The two major additions are the characters of Silk, who will arrive in-game on July 20th, and Kindred, who is going to be added on August 3rd. We got more info on both of them below along with the latest trailer, as the game increases its roster this Summer.

"Silk has swung into The Contest to help out some of her wall-crawling friends before they start an all-out civil war! She has a plan, she has the Summoner by her side, but she also seems to have a shadowy force that is working against her! Will the extra assistance of two multiversal Peter Parkers be enough to help her stitch this broken web back together? Or is this one sticky-situation too many for The Battlerealm's spider-friends? Find out in Marvel Contest Of Champions: Ties The Bind."

"While attending a science demonstration, Cindy Moon was bitten by a radioactive spider. Hunted for her burgeoning powers, she was locked alone in a bunker for ten years before being found and set free. Now, Cindy's working to rebuild her life as the sensational web-swinging Super Hero, Silk! The result of a cruel plot to torment Peter Parker with the sins of his past, Gabriel and Stacy Osborne were spliced from the DNA of Harry Osborne and Gwen Stacy, and raised by an artificial intelligence designed by Norman and Harry. The twins rapidly aged and then died due to a genetic instability, but were resurrected and given demonic powers by Mephisto to carry out the twisted revenge plot they had inherited. As Kindred, they wield demonic strength, immortality, control over pestilence, and dream manipulation to break Peter Parker's spirit and exact Harry's revenge."

