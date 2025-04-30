Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Finally Gets a PC Release

Marvel Contest of Champions is finally coming over to PC, as the game is signing people up now for its eventual launch on Steam

Kabam has opened up pre-registrations for a PC version of Marvel Contest of Champions, as the game is coming to Steam. The team is taking signups on the official website with a Steam page open as of today, and whenever they do release the game, it will be as up-to-date as the mobile version with all of the content released to date. No word yet on an official release date beyond the fact it will be out in 2025, so we're baiucally on standby for that and what content they plan to launch with, as we're sure they'll make an event out of it.

Marvel Contest of Champions for Steam

The Contest comes to Steam! Prepare for epic versus-fighting action with your favorite Marvel Super Heroes & Villains, optimized for the BIG SCREEN! Captain America vs. Iron Man! Spider-Man vs. Venom! Deadpool vs. Wolverine! The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands!

Welcome To The Contest: The Collector has summoned you to fight with the biggest names from the Marvel Universe! Assemble your team of Super Heroes and Villains, defeat opponents in dynamic 1v1 combat, and begin your quest to become the Ultimate Champion!

Build Your Ultimate Team: Assemble a mighty team with over 300+ Champions, including the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and more! Collect, level up, and manage your Champions wisely to improve their stats, abilities and powerful special moves!

Quest & Balttle: Journey through an exciting storyline in classic Marvel storytelling fashion! Embark on quests, defeat powerful enemies, and face off against a mysterious new cosmic power to save the Multiverse from total destruction!

Suit Up With Friends: Team up with your friends and other Summoners to build the strongest Alliance! Rise to the top in Alliance Events and battle it out with other Alliances from around the world!

New Ways To Play: The Contest has been revamped and optimized for PC! Play your way with your favorite controllers or keyboard with custom bindings for a more immersive gameplay experience! Enjoy seamless cross-platform support, allowing you to start on PC and pick up where you left off on mobile, or vice versa!

