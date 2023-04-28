Marvel Contest Of Champions Receives GotG Vol. 3 Update Marvel Contest Of Champions has added a bunch of new content today as the game receives Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 additions.

Kabam has revealed the latest update for Marvel Contest Of Champions as they have added new content from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Technically, you're getting the comic book version of the iconic team you've come to know and love, as they join the fray along with Moondragon and Adam Warlock. You'll be able to choose one of the Guardians to join your battle against The Battlerealm beginning May 5th, with the chance to add three to your roster for a limited time. Meanwhile, Moondragon enters the game on May 11th while Adam Warlock arrives on May 25th. We got more info on the additions below along with a promo trailer that popped out today.

"Tasked with protecting the powerful World Seed, the Guardians of the Galaxy find a cozy corner of deep space to hide in. But the Guardians have a way of stumbling into trouble, and they soon find themselves rescuing Moondragon and arguing with Adam Warlock while also dodging attacks from all sides. Will the Guardians be able to convince their newly reunited compatriots they can be trusted to keep their cosmically important cargo safe, or will there be a seed of doubt? The Sovereign are an advanced race, arrogant in nature and meticulously designed. Each Sovereign is developed through genetic engineering in birthing pods, but no Sovereign was created as faultless as the powerful Adam Warlock. The High Priestess Ayesha created Adam to be the perfect Sovereign and to ultimately put an end to the Guardians of the Galaxy."

"After the tragic death of her father at the hands of the Mad Titan, Thanos, Moondragon was adopted by the Eternals on Saturn's moon Titan, where she honed her latent physical, spiritual, and telepathic abilities. When she encountered the cosmic entity known as the Dragon of the Moon, Heather adopted the name Moondragon after she seemingly bested the creature. Over time she grew arrogant with her newfound powers, and came under the sway of the Dragon of the Moon, who had actually survived and taken refuge inside of her mind, seeking to slowly corrupt Heather throughout her mission to defeat Thanos. Having to contend with the influence of the outer entity known as the Dragon of the Moon, Moondragon joins The Contest as one of the most powerful Telepaths in the Battlerealm."