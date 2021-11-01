Marvel Contest Of Champions Receives Massive Eternals Update

Kabam has released a new update this week into Marvel Contest Of Champions as they prepare for the upcoming film Eternals. Simply being called 33.0, this update adds in a couple of new characters for you to play with as we're getting Ikaris and Sersi, as well as an Eternals-themed event that will run from November 5th-December 15th. You can read some of the details below along with the trailer, and the full patch notes can be found here.

DI IMMORTALIS

After the chaos and destruction left in Knull's wake, Nova has recruited you and two mysterious new arrivals to start proactively tackling cosmic threats. First up: The Heralds of Galactus! Are Ikaris and Sersi up to the task of rounding up these cosmic renegades? What discovery lies hidden deep within the Quantum Realm, and why does it spell certain doom for the entire Battlerealm? You have proven a reliable ally to the last bastion of the Nova Corps, but will The Eternals stay in line while the Heralds are brought to justice? Find out in DI IMMORTALIS!

NEW CHAMPIONS ENTER THE CONTEST!

Sersi is an Eternal, one of a race of ancient aliens who have lived on Earth for eons in secret. Unlike her fellow Eternals, Sersi favors living among humanity and doubles as a museum curator while also protecting them from the Deviant threat. With the ability to manipulate matter allowing her to alter the composition of any non-sentient material she touches, Sersi sets out to reconnect with her fellow Eternal, Ikaris, and help recruit them all for one last mission. Ikaris is an Eternal, once a race of super-powered beings engineered by The Celestials to watch over and protect humanity from Deviants. Armed with super-strength, flight, immortality, and cosmic energy powers, Ikaris serves as the stalwart leader of the Eternals tasked with safeguarding Earth.

CATACLYSM

Numerous world-ending threats, from rampaging robots to dimensional disruptors, are finding their way into Marvel Contest Of Champions! You're going to need some help, luckily you'll be able to team up with Ikaris and Sersi each week to drive back these dangerous foes!