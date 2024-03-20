Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, x-men, X-Men '97

Marvel Contest Of Champions Releases X-Men '97 Trailer

Marvel Contest Of Champions has a little fun with mutants from the game as they released a new trailer celebrating X-Men '97.

Article Summary New X-Men '97 trailer released for Marvel Contest Of Champions.

Features classic mutant characters from the original animated series.

Includes battles with iconic moves, such as the Fastball Special.

Explore the ultimate Marvel superhero and villain fights on mobile.

Kabam is getting in on the X-Men '97 love today with a special Marvel Contest Of Champions trailer dedicated to the mutant team. This isn't for any new content being added to the game or anything super serious, it's just a chance for them to have a little fun with iconic characters facing off against each other. You get appearances from Wolverine, Colossus, The Juggernaut, Jubilee, Magneto, Toad, Sabertooth, Cyclops, Rogue, Omega Red, and Gambit. You even get a Fastball Special thrown into the mix. Most of them look like they did during the original animated series (except Toad, who looks more like his modern-day self) as they face off against each other in battle. Enjoy the trailer as the series is now live on Disney+.

Marvel Contest Of Champions

Prepare for epic versus-fighting action with your favorite Marvel Super Heroes & Super Villains in the ultimate cosmic showdown! Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine & more await your summons to battle! Assemble a team & begin your quest to become the Ultimate Marvel Champion! Captain America vs. Iron Man! Hulk vs. Wolverine! Spider-Man vs. Deadpool! The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands! The greedy Elder of the Universe known as The Collector has summoned you to a brawl of epic proportions against a line-up of vile villains including Thanos, Kang the Conqueror, and many more! Experience the ultimate free-to-play fighting game on your mobile device…Marvel Contest of Champions!

Team up with your friends and other Summoners to build the strongest Alliance

Strategize with your alliance, help them keep their Champions in the fight

Battle to the top in Alliance Events and take on Alliance Quest Series together in specially designed quest maps to earn exclusive Alliance rewards

Test your Alliance's mettle by battling it out with Alliances from around the world in Alliance Wars!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!