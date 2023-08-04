Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Mobile

Marvel Contest Of Champions Reveal Vanishing Point Update

Two new heroes are on the way to Marvel Contest Of Champions, as Vox and Photon will arrive as part of the Vanishing Point update.

Kabam has released details on the latest updates coming to Marvel Contest Of Champions, as they enter the Vanishing Point with two new heroes. The new storyline will bring in Monica Rambeau, aka Photon, to do battle against the super-Inhuman Vox, as this latest entry into the long-running mobile title brings a new sense of chaos to the Battleworld. We got more info about both heroes and the new story below, as well as the latest trailer, as Photon will be added on August 17th with Vox arriving on August 31st.

"Reed Richards and Galan scramble to plant a World Seed on Battleworld, in the hopes that a new World Tree will produce enough planets to satiate the world devourer's hunger. Miles above them, Nova recruits PHOTON alongside several heroes from his past to form a new Nova Corps and give Reed and Galan some support. However, the Kree have become aware of the heroes' plan, and wish to take the newly-born World Tree for themselves. With VOX, their new super-inhuman weapon, they just might have the upper hand. Will our heroes' combined strength be enough to protect the World Tree, or will The Contest, and everything in it, be consumed by the terror that is Galactus? Find out in Vanishing Point!"

"Monica Rambeau was a harbor patrol officer in the Navy when she was bombarded with extra-dimensional energy, allowing her to convert her body mass into any form of energy on the electromagnetic spectrum. She has since led the Avengers (ask her about it) and fought Galactus, going by the names Captain Marvel (before Carol Danvers ever used the title) and Spectrum along the way before settling on Photon. The Vox is a race of genetically engineered Super-Inhumans built by the Kree to send one message to the Inhumans of Earth: JOIN OR DIE. Each Vox is reconstructed out of a brainwashed Inhuman and possesses a deadly collection of their combined abilities. Above all, the Vox's most dangerous feature is their lack of humanity. They cannot be swayed or tricked or bought, for they want nothing but their enemies' hearts to stop beating."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!