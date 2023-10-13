Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Chee'ilth, marvel

Marvel Contest Of Champions Reveals New Hero During NYCC 2023

Kabam revealed a few new items coming to Marvel Contest Of Champions at NYCC 2023, including an all-new hero named Chee’ilth.

Mobile developer and publisher Kabam held a special panel for Marvel Contest Of Champions during New York Comic Con 2023, revealing an all-new character. The new champion being added to the mix is Chee'ilth, who is a First Nation Hero created by a team of First Nations people specifically for this title. According to the info revealed this afternoon, Chee'ilth has been endowed with fighting strength from Brother Grizzly and the skill to heal from Sister Eagle, both of which are Spirits tied to her Native American heritage. The characters will be launched into the game this November, but before that, the company teamed with Marvel to create an original comic illustrating Chee'ilth's origin, which will be released in shops ahead of her appearance.

The team also talked about the incoming addition of Act 8, which will take things in a new direction as you're getting the darker side of several heroes. As well as a quick build-up to the Battlerealm Brawl, taking place in Canada this month, as they crown a new champion in their esports tournament. We have more info on those items and a trailer below.

"Act 8 introduces custom villains unique to Marvel Contest of Champions. Do you have what it takes to come out on top? Players have the opportunity to face Scytalis, the dark version of Natasha Romanov; Bahamet, the dark version of Bruce Banner; and now Cerastes, the dark version of Tony Stark this October!"

"The Top 8 have been chosen! Next week, Kabam prepares to host their first-ever LIVE fan celebration event and tournament – Battlerealm Brawl – taking place in the Vancouver area at The Gaming Stadium (Richmond, BC) on October 20 and 21. Players from around the world have competed to earn a chance to win the title of the ultimate Battlerealm Brawl Champion. Fans can acquire tickets for free to attend in person or tune into Kabam's Twitch as they Livestream the tournament that weekend."

