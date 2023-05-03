Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Frieza Leader Frieza gets a Leader card in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming Resurgence expansion featuring his first and fourth forms.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

I was hoping that the Leader cards of Resurgence would match the style that we saw on the debut cards that we saw when this set was announced. However, this seems to be just a standard-looking Leader. I actually like the Frieza Form One depicted on the Leader Front, which is packed with detail and shows Frieza in his little floating craft. Flip it around to the Awaken side for a standard "Final Form" Frieza. This is of course Frieza's fourth form before he unlocks Golden Frieza and the subsequent Black Frieza forms, the latter of which has only appeared in the manga thus far. When that form finally appears on a card, then we'll have something to truly get excited about.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.