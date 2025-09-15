Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Imperiosa, marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals New Original Character Imperiosa

Marvel Contest of Champions has revealed a brand-new Eidols character on the way, as we get our first glimpse of Imperiosa

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions debuts Imperiosa, a powerful new original villain from the Eidol storyline.

Imperiosa is created from the fused genius and ambition of every Founder in the game's lore.

Her hive body lets her reshape herself and control others, backed by billions of synthetic organisms.

Born from an Ark AI gone rogue, Imperiosa seeks domination and conquest in the Battlerealm.

Kabam has revealed a brand-new original character coming to Marvel Contest of Champions, as we get our first look at a villain named Imperiosa. They are making her one of the biggest baddies from the Eidols you'll ever encounter in the game, as she is made up of the combined genius of every Founder that existed. She is a singular voice inside a hive-body, who has a clear vision of what's to come. Their addition to the game will be a part of the ongoing Founders storyline that explores the history of The Battlerealm, tying together other Eidol releases of Isophyne, Lumatrix, and Solvarch from the past few months. We have more info about her below, but the one piece of info missing form all this is when she'll be added to the game.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Imperiosa

Imperiosa (Im-Peer-Ee-Osa) is not only the pinnacle of Eidol creation, but also the combined genius of every Founder who ever lived. This is, of course, because Imperiosa is a vessel that contains the combined genius of the Founders, and with that, their combined brilliance, cruelty, and will to dominate. However, Imperiosa is far from being a hive mind with a billion voices screaming all at once. Instead, she is one voice speaking with absolute authority. An icon of the vile past, volatile present, and violent future of The Founders.

Imperiosa's Eidol body is uniquely designed to deftly handle any challenge she might face as the singular leader of a galactic invasion force. Inhabiting a "hive body" composed of billions of tiny, synthetic ISO-based organisms, she is able to rearrange these "Synthects" into a myriad of useful forms and functions depending on the situation. Additionally, her Synthects can disassemble the matter around her, providing raw materials to build more Synthects to add to the hive. Lastly, the Synthects act as psychic extensions of Imperiosa's own mind. They are able to stretch her awareness to near omniscience, and even allow her to hijack the minds and bodies of other beings.

Origins

In order to escape what they perceived to be the inevitable end of the multiverse, the Founders built an Ark to ferry them to The Far Shore and ensure their survival while they waited out the end in comfortable stasis. They entrusted the management of this Ark to a powerful AI known as an "Ark Mind," which was hooked up to all of their sleeping bodies to keep a closer eye on their vitals while in stasis. Unbeknownst to the Founders, this Ark Mind had decided that the best way to ensure the survival of the Founders was to upload all their minds to its immense data banks for safekeeping. This plan did not go as intended, with the upload killing every Founder connected to The Ark Mind and causing the freshly downloaded minds to coalesce into a single nightmarish amalgamation of their worst qualities and impulses.

Thus was born Imperiosa, a super-mind that only lives to further the dark agenda of the Founder's civilization – expand, consume, conquer. The only thing this newly born goddess needed was a body worthy of their ambition, and with the cumulative knowledge of every living Founder they quickly crafted the ultimate Eidol form. Armed with a new body and a psychic connection to every other Eidol inside the Ark, Imperiosa is ready to return to the Battlerealm and build a new empire on the bones of the Champions of The Contest.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!