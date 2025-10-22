Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamirror Games, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Confirmed For December Launch

Marvel Cosmic Invasion has been given an official launch date following its free demo, as the game arrives on PC and consoles in December

Team up with heroes like Nova, Spider-Man, and Wolverine to battle the Annihilation Wave.

Swap between two heroes mid-fight using the new Cosmic Swap system for unique combos and tactics.

Enjoy pixel art designs, local and online multiplayer, and a vast roster from the Marvel Universe.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu have confirmed the launch date for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, as it arrives this December. The team dropped a new trailer this morning, showing off mroe of the characters and awesome things you'll be doing with some ultimate Marvel team-ups, as the game has been confirmed for release on PC and all three major consoles on December 1, 2025.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

