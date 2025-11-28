Posted in: Atomic Mass Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: inhumans, marvel, Marvel Crisis Protocol

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Inhumans Affiliation Pack

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has revealed a new pack of heroes, as the Inhumans Affiliation Pack brings four new heroes to the game

Article Summary The Inhumans Affiliation Pack adds Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, and Lockjaw to Marvel: Crisis Protocol.

This bundle combines previous Inhumans packs into one box, ideal for new and returning players alike.

Includes four miniatures, character cards, Team Tactic Cards, tokens, and bases for instant tabletop action.

Fully compatible with the Core Set, expanding Affiliation options and team strategy in Crisis Protocol.

Atomic Mass Games has unveiled a new pack of characters for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, as the Inhumans Affiliation Pack is set to release next year. Asd you can see here from the packaging, you're getting Black Bolt, Lockjaw, Medusa, and Crystal, all with Character Stat Cards, Team Tactic Cards, a Token Sheet and more. You can read the finer details of what this pack does and introduces, as it will sell for $65 on January 23, 2026.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Inhumans Affiliation Pack

This pack combines the previously released character packs CP34 Black Bolt & Medusa and CP35 Crystal & Lockjaw into a single Affiliation Pack. This Affiliation Pack is ideal for players who want to bring the Inhumans into their collection, including 4 core members of the team as well as 5 key Team Tactic Cards cen-tered around the Inhuman Affiliation. This pack is a perfect expansion to the characters found in CP143, opening up options for the Affiliations found in the Core Set. The sculpts and rules are identical to those found in the previous releases.

Join the Inhumans Affiliation: Expand your Marvel: Crisis Protocol roster with Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, and Lockjaw—four of the most iconic members of the Inhuman Royal Family.

Expand your Marvel: Crisis Protocol roster with Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, and Lockjaw—four of the most iconic members of the Inhuman Royal Family. Complete Team in One Box: Combines the contents of the previously released CP34 Black Bolt & Medusa and CP35 Crystal & Lockjaw packs into a single, convenient Affiliation Pack.

Ready For Battle: Includes four detailed miniatures, 4 bases, 4 character stat cards, 5 Team Tactic Cards, 1 token sheet, and one insert—everything you need to field the Inhumans on your tabletop.

Fully Compatible Expansion: Designed to work seamlessly with the Marvel: Crisis Protocol Core Set (CP143) and other expansions, offering new Affiliation options and strategic depth.

Perfect For Collectors & Strategists: Officially produced by Atomic Mass Games, this pack features identical sculpts and rules to the original releases—ideal for both new players and dedicated collectors.

