Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Marvel Mystic Mayhem Confirms Late June Release Date

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is currently signing players up ahead of launch, as the team confirmed it will be out later this month

Article Summary Marvel Mystic Mayhem launches late June for iOS and Android, with pre-registration rewards available now.

Team up with Marvel heroes and villains to battle Nightmare across the Dream Dimension in a tactical RPG.

Collect, upgrade, and master a roster of Marvel characters with unique abilities and team roles.

Experience original storylines, epic boss fights, and multiple strategic game modes in a twisted Marvel world.

NetEase Games and Marvel have confirmed the official launch date for their latest mobile game, Marvel Mystic Mayhem, as we'll see it shortly. If you didn't know about it yet, this is a free-to-play team-based tactical RPG where you'll gather heroes and villains across the Marvel Universe to fight against the forces of Nightmare in the Dream Dimension. The team is currently pre-registering players with a number of rewards for those who do so, as the game will drop for iOS and Android on June 25, 2025.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Join forces with iconic superheroes as they clash with the sinister forces of Nightmare, the malevolent lord of the Dream Dimension, as he seeks to dominate the waking world. Get a glimpse into the deepest fears of superheroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Knight, and Captain America as Nightmare transforms their dreams into dangerous dungeons. Drawing energy from the Mindscape, Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker must arm their allies with dream energy to form a three-hero battle team delving into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality.

Rally Your Marvel Team: Assemble your ultimate Marvel Team with iconic characters. Mix and match from distinct classes (Striker, Controller, Defender, and Fighter) to forge unstoppable team combos that dominate every battlefield!

Assemble your ultimate Marvel Team with iconic characters. Mix and match from distinct classes (Striker, Controller, Defender, and Fighter) to forge unstoppable team combos that dominate every battlefield! Collect Super Heroes & Villains: Build your dream roster of Super Heroes and Super Villains. Collect characters and strengthen bonds through shared battles and thrilling storylines.

Build your dream roster of Super Heroes and Super Villains. Collect characters and strengthen bonds through shared battles and thrilling storylines. Challenge Epic Bosses: Battle the terrifying power of Nightmare in heart-pounding encounters. Defeat colossal bosses to claim victory – top rankings on the global leaderboard await!

Battle the terrifying power of Nightmare in heart-pounding encounters. Defeat colossal bosses to claim victory – top rankings on the global leaderboard await! Upgrade Heroes to Max Potential: Transform all characters into 5-star legends! Upgrade stars, evolve abilities, and unlock each character's full potential to make every team member crucial to your victory.

Transform all characters into 5-star legends! Upgrade stars, evolve abilities, and unlock each character's full potential to make every team member crucial to your victory. Explore a Twisted Marvel World: Experience a gripping original storyline where heroes confront their darkest fears! Experience an adventure filled with shocking twists brought to life through stunning and stylish visuals!

Experience a gripping original storyline where heroes confront their darkest fears! Experience an adventure filled with shocking twists brought to life through stunning and stylish visuals! Master Many Unique Game Modes: Conquer diverse battle scenarios with tactical mastery. Strategically position your heroes, exploit environmental advantages and boss vulnerabilities, then craft perfect skill combos to obliterate enemies.

Conquer diverse battle scenarios with tactical mastery. Strategically position your heroes, exploit environmental advantages and boss vulnerabilities, then craft perfect skill combos to obliterate enemies. Dominate With Heroic Ultimates: Unleash your ultimates at the perfect moment for maximum impact! Every tactical choice and skill selection could decisively shift battle momentum in this adrenaline-fueled combat system.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!