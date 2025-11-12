Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Announces Season 5: Love is a Battlefield

Marvel Rivals has revealed details of what's coming in Season 5, as both Gambit and Rogue from the X-Men will be added to the game

Article Summary Gambit and Rogue join Marvel Rivals in Season 5: Love is a Battlefield, launching November 14.

New Times Square social map debuts, letting up to 100 players interact, dance, and relax together.

Season 5 adds a 36-player 18 vs 18 Conquest mode on the all-new Grand Garden map, live November 27.

Cross-platform progression launches, plus anniversary events with free Units and Legendary costumes.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the next major content addition to Marvel Rivals, as they announced Season 5: Love is a Battlefield. The two big additions coming to the game are Gambit and Rogue from the X-Men, with Gambit coming first when the season launches on November 14. We have two dev videos and more notes from the team here for you to check out as we wait out the next couple of days for it to arrive.

Marvel Rivals – Season 5: Love is a Battlefield

Gambit is a master Strategist, blending kinetic energy control with his iconic playing cards, agile movement, and expert combat skills to create a unique playstyle. In battle, he can combine his Chronovium-enhanced cards to unlock kinetic shifting to heal allies, cleanse negative effects, or deal damage: knocking back enemies and applying anti-heal. When teammates need help or foes rush in, Gambit can channel energy into his staff, using nimble movement and martial arts to take down threats. When activating his Ultimate Ability, Gambit launches kinetic-charged aces at all nearby allies, supercharging their jump abilities and adding explosive power to their attacks!

For Season 5, Marvel Rivals brings the grand debut of New York's Times Square map which launches on November 14 as a non-combat map that can host up to 100 players. Players can hang out, dance, watch videos, read books, and let their imagination run wild. After seeing so many fun, friendly meetups in the Doom Match Sanctum Sanctorum map, the Marvel Rivals team wanted to give everyone a dedicated space for socializing, relaxing, and sharing cool moments outside of battle.

Season 5 also introduces a thrilling new mode: 18 vs 18 Conquest (Annihilation), where 36 players will clash in the all-new Grand Garden map, promising epic chaos and unforgettable fun. This new mode goes live on November 27. There will also be a placement system added to Competitive mode starting in Season 5, with more details coming soon. Season 5 also launches the game's cross-platform progression feature. The Marvel Rivals team has also announced plans to continue development on the PvE mode that was recently launched with Marvel Zombies. In 2026, players can expect more PvE content, with more details to come. Finally, the costume trial program for university students will continue for Season 5 with a new batch of 10 costumes and MVPs. University students can unlock these perks by verifying their school email address.

Season 5 marks the first anniversary of Marvel Rivals, a milestone for the team and for all of our players. After the November 27 update, players can join anniversary events to earn 2,500 Units and a free Legendary Jeff costume. There also will be a series of exclusive anniversary costumes, from Marvel Rivals-style looks to community-inspired outfits and even Cake Party-themed costumes.

