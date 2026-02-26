Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Avantris Entertainment, Neon Odyssey, TTRPG

New Folk Hero TTRPG Neon Odyssey Announced

There's a brand new TTRPH in the works as Neon Odyssey will give players a neon-coated sci-fi adventure utilizing 5E mechanics

Article Summary Neon Odyssey is a new sci-fi TTRPG inspired by 80s, 90s, and 2000s space opera, powered by 5E mechanics.

The game spans three books with over 1,400 pages of rules, settings, classes, monsters, and player options.

Features include starship battles, reimagined 5E classes, new Machinist class, and 30+ playable species.

Crowdfunding launches this May, letting players chart their own neon-drenched galactic adventures.

Tabletop game developer and publisher Avantris Entertainment has revealed their latest game on the way as they have announced Neon Odyssey. This is a new TTRPG that utilizes D&D's 5E mechanics, only set in a futuristic sci-fi space opera. A lot of it pays homage and channels that nostalgia from the iconic 80's, 90's, and early 00's cosmic adventure tone. Or as the team referred to it, "It's Star Wars meets Cowboy Bebop with a coat of Synthwave paint!" The game will be holding a crowdfunding campaign this May, but until then, here's the finer details of the title and its plans from today's announcement.

Neon Odyssey

Neon Odyssey is built for both longtime players and newcomers who want to blast off to the stars, explore the galaxy, and chart their own cosmic destiny. Drawing inspiration from iconic sci-fi films, retro video games, classic animation, and pop culture nostalgia, Neon Odyssey is built to provide gaming groups everything they need to experience an unforgettable and cinematic space opera with friends, with a plethora of galactic Game Master (GM) tools in a vibrant campaign setting or an astral arsenal of player options to soar among the stars. At 1,400+ pages, Neon Odyssey spans three books filled with tons of tools and options allowing players to chart your own cosmic destiny:

Outrunner's Handbook – The Character Book! Everything you need to begin your cosmic journey including space combat rules, reimagined classes, subclasses, species, backgrounds, spells, and more.

The Character Book! Everything you need to begin your cosmic journey including space combat rules, reimagined classes, subclasses, species, backgrounds, spells, and more. Cosmic Codex – The Setting Book! The whole Stardust Rhapsody campaign setting at your fingertips including monsters, missions, worlds, realms, magic items, and more.

The Setting Book! The whole Stardust Rhapsody campaign setting at your fingertips including monsters, missions, worlds, realms, magic items, and more. Overdrive Expansion – The Expansion Book! Even more of what's above to fill out an entire galaxy, plus optional and advanced systems like professions, racing, stress & entertainment, ship upgrades, and more.

Set in the campaign setting of the Stardust Rhapsody, players step into the boots of an Outrunner making their way in the galaxy by taking on bounty hunts and other jobs throughout strange worlds, mega cities, outer space and beyond, inevitably being swept up into grander adventures as they run into inevitable complications that throw them into thrilling, cinematic conflicts. The Space Opera Trilogy Includes:

Cosmic Campaign Setting of the Stardust Rhapsody, an entire galaxy with infinite horizons of neon-soaked aether.

All-New Space Combat System and Vehicle Rules: Hop into the cockpit of your own starfighter and engage in cinematic space combat.

New Class: the Machinist, an engineer and inventor of mechanical marvels with the power of technomancy.

Immersive Sci-Fi Class Skins that reimagine all core 5E classes, including new names and mechanical upgrades.

40+ Subclasses, 30+ Species, and countless other player options to customize your own Science Fantasy protagonist.

300+ Alien Monsters and Enemy Vehicles for epic battles across strange worlds, mega cities, and outer space.

So Much More that it took Three Whole Books to fit it all!

