Marvel Rivals Assemble Fan Celebration Announced For March

A new event for Marvel Rivals fans is coming next month, as Marvel Rivals Assemble Fan Celebration will take place in Los Angeles

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Assemble Fan Celebration event set for March 3 at El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles

Exclusive Marvel Rivals 2026 roadmap reveals, game trailers, and new content announced onsite

Live music performance by Shota Nakama with Adriana Figueroa and a star-studded voice cast panel

Cosplay contest, Q&A with Marvel Rivals creators, free tickets via registration, prizes available

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have announced that the new Marvel Rivals Assemble Fan Celebration will take place in Los Angeles in a couple of weeks. The event is free to attend, but you have to pre-register to be chosen to get them for the four-hour event. Which will include a cast panel, musical performances, a cosplay contest, and more. We have the finer details below as the event will take place on March 3 at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Marvel Rivals Assemble Fan Celebration

Marvel Rivals Assemble will take place at one of Hollywood's most legendary venues, the El Capitan Theatre, running from 5:00-9:00 PM PT on March 3. Hosted by caster and commentator Cozy, the event will deliver exclusive reveals, all-new content, and moments designed to celebrate the Marvel Rivals universe. The evening will feature the debut unveil of the game's 2026 roadmap, alongside brand-new trailers, content reveals, and surprises for all attendees including item giveaways throughout the evening. Fans can also look forward to a live Q&A with key members of the Marvel Rivals team, including Guangguang (Creative Director from NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead from NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games).

Marvel Rivals Assemble will also bring talent to the stage with a special panel featuring the game's voice cast with some surprises. The evening will showcase a live Marvel Rivals music performance by composer Shota Nakama with singer Adriana Figueroa. Show up in your favorite Marvel Rivals costume and win prizes! Tickets are free, and fans can register to attend the event here. Limited space available.

Marvel Rivals Roadmap

GuangGuang (Creative Director at NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead at NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games) will share exciting Marvel Rivals announcements.

Musical Performance

Shota Nakama (Composer) and Adriana Figueroa (Singer) perform music from Marvel Rivals.

Voice Cast Panel

Abby Trott

Alejandro Saab

Aleks Le

Alpha Takahashi

Andrew Kishino

Bill Millsap

Brian Bloom

Brittany Cox

Cassandra Lee Morris

Colleen O'Shaughnessy

Daisy Lightfoot

Daniel Marin

Eliah Mountjoy

Fred Tatasciore

Ian James Corlett

James Mathis III

Jim Meskimen

Joe Zieja

Jon Bailey

Jordan Reynolds

Laura Bailey

Laura Post

Lenore Zann

Liam O'Brien

Mara Junot

Stephen Fu

Travis Willingham

Xanthe Hyunh

Cosplay Contest

Show up in your favorite Marvel Rivals costume and participate in a cosplay contest with prizes! Judges: GuangGuang, Yachen Bian, and Danny Koo.

