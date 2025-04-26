Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Launches Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode

Marvel Rivals has a new mode happening right now, as the Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode brings about a little bit of silliness to the game

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have launched a new temporary mode for Marvel Rivals: Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode. The event is underway and will run in two different sessions over the next couple of weeks. It will give players just some ridiculous fun as they have taken the heads of characters in the game and made them the size of bobbleheads. We have more info below, along with a new video released by the team going over the art style of the game with some behind-the-scenes looks at the game.

Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode

Giant-Size Brain Blast is a new limited-time game mode where up to 12 players can compete in matches to earn a Brain Blast emote and epic title rewards. When players complete 10 matches in Brain Blast mode, they will earn the Brain Blast emote. Additionally, at the end of each round of the event, title rewards will be distributed to the top 500, top 100, and top 10 players for each hero on the final leaderboard. The first round of Giant-Size Brain Blast begins on April 25, with round 2 kicking off on May 2.

First Round: 4/25/25 5:00 PM – 4/28/25 8:00 AM UTC+08:00

Second Round: 5/2/25 5:00 PM – 5/5/25 8:00 AM UTC+08:00

In a new online video series, Art Vision, the visual team dives into their inspirations and foundations for designing the world of Marvel Rivals. In the first-ever Art Vision Vol. 01 – The Genesis of Style, go behind the scenes with Art Director, Dino Ma, and other talented design experts to get the inside scoop on the processes for creating the interface design, artistic styles, animations, and so much more.

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

