Marvel Strike Force Reveals Red Hulk In The Age Of Apocalypse At D23

Scopely revealed a first-look trailer for Red Hulk in the Age of Apocalypse for Marvel Strike Force during the D23 Expo today. There weren't a lot of details revealed about this beyond the fact that we'll be getting the "Thunderbolt" Ross version of the character in all his fury, as he comes face to face with one of the most powerful mutants in the entire Marvel universe.

Along with the trailer you see below, the team also released a new update to the game as they have added Mister Negative to the game and given the character a few updates that you might want to pay attention to. No word on when we'll see Red Hulk added, but we do have more info on Mister Negative below.

Marvel Strike Force: Mister Negative Update S.T.R.I.K.E.'s criminal masterminds and their hired goons have been eagerly awaiting their day in the sun, and today, we're pleased to announce the formation of a big bad new team: Underworld! This group of Villains will be led by S.T.R.I.K.E. newcomer Mister Negative, and the other teammates will consist of Kingpin, Nobu, Green Goblin, and Taskmaster. Crime still doesn't pay, but its skills are transferable – the Underworld team's speciality will be hostile takeovers of enemy Helicarriers and carving up some of the top Defenses. You can find the ability and stat improvements for the veteran characters in our upcoming Version 6.4 Release Notes (slated for September 13th PDT), but today, let's take a look at the contrasting facts of the villain, Mister Negative… His real identity unknown, the man who would become Mister Negative was a member of a gang involved in human trafficking operations. After the cargo ship he was aboard ran aground off the coast of the United States, the man took the name of a passenger who died on the trip: Martin Li. But this new "Martin Li" was soon captured by a gang developing a designer drug called "D-Lite" and used as one of the many unwilling test subjects. Li and two runaway teens – Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen – survived the test and acquired superhuman abilities in the process. The drug also gave Li two distinct identities within one body: the kind-hearted Martin Li persona and the villainous Mister Negative persona. While Martin Li uses his wealth to help those in need, Mister Negative uses extra dimensional energy powers to lead a criminal empire. Mister Negative can control the Darkforce and Lightforce, and along with giving him superhuman strength and abilities, this energy can be used to imbue objects with the power of the Darkforce and corrupt individuals, changing their personalities and temperaments to serve Mister Negative's interests. Mister Negative is a Controller for the Underworld team and his Health, Focus, and Resistance stats will all be top 20 in the game upon his release. He's the lynchpin of the team and allows them to thrive in Alliance War. His Basic and Ultimate Abilities flip enemy positive effects, and in War, he applies Trauma and clears Revive Once and Charged. His summoned minions (via his Passive Ability) each apply a specific negative effect with their attack and clear Underworld allies' negative effects upon their death.