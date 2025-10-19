Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals, marvel zombies

Marvel Zombies Will Arrive In Marvel Rivals Later This Week

One of the more popular universes will make an appearance in Marvel Rivals this week, as Marvel Zombies will rise for a new event

Article Summary Marvel Zombies are invading Marvel Rivals this week for a special Halloween-themed PvE event.

Players team up in Midtown New York to stop the Queen of the Dead and survive endless zombie waves.

Choose between Thor, Blade, Magik, Jeff, and The Punisher, each with exclusive zombie-fighting abilities.

Battle zombie bosses like Namor while unlocking new teamwork opportunities and epic combat skills.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the Halloween content coming to Marvel Rivals, as the dead shall walk the Earth with a Marvel Zombies event. In what will be the game's first-ever PvE event, players will have to work together to fight waves fo zombies and find the Queen of the Undead to put a stop to all her plans of making this a home for the undead.We have the finer details below as the event will kick off on October 23, 2025.

Marvel Zombies PvE Event

Under Khonshu's guidance, infiltrate Midtown New York—now engulfed by the zombie virus—alongside your remaining Super Hero teammates. Your objective is singular: Find and stop the Queen of the Dead and her evil plan at any cost. In this new Mode inspired by Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies, you'll get to play as Thor, Blade, Magik, Jeff, or The Punisher, taking on endless waves of zombies. You'll have to survive the horde, go toe-to-toe with Zombie Namor and The Queen of the Dead as bosses, and fight to save the world from getting totally zombified. Each hero has been given some unique abilities: Charge through the hordes as Jeff, slice and dice with Blade's bouncing Moon Blades, shock zombies with Thor in his persistent Awakened state, or go berserk as Magik in her unlimited Darkchild form! Showcase your epic combat skills against the zombie swarms and tough bosses!

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

