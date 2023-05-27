Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 Highlights Multiple Games The Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 was held this week, as they gave players a rundown of what's to come for several titles in 2023.

Marvelous Games held a special livestream this week called the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023, giving players a better look at multiple titles coming over the next year. The team dropped details to five different games on the way, three of which we already knew about, but two of them are brand-new games. So new they only have "project" titles and haven't reached the point of officially being called anything specific. We got the details from the studio and the stream for you to watch below.

Project Magia

Managing Producer Takehiro Ishida revealed the first details of this upcoming project, built around the theme of "A New Frontier." The development team has partnered with legendary illustrator and writer Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail) to design the game's characters, sharing a look at a few of the early designs. More details will be revealed at a later date as the development team works to brave this new frontier for Marvelous!

Project Life Is RPG

Harkening back to influential RPGs from Japanese developers over the years, Project Life Is RPG is a brand-new IP from Marvelous. Director Ittetsu Suzuki joined to share some of the team's inspirations behind this new title, built around the theme of "Life" and all the ways it resembles an RPG. With the goal of building an original title all RPG fans will love, the team is working to capture the "feeling of anticipation" just before every great adventure.

Story of Seasons

With a central theme of "Experiences," Series Manager Hikaru Nakano revealed the first footage of the next title in the original farm/life simulation series, highlighting a fresh look after 27 years of farming and friendship. Nakano-san also shared exciting news and the first concept images for a separate, future entry in development, which is planned to bring Story of Seasons fans together with an ambitious new title where you can play with everyone!

Rune Factory

Series Director Shiro Maekawa joined Sato-san to reveal the first footage of a new spinoff in the Rune Factory series, Project Dragon. Building upon the central theme of East and West, Project Dragon is set in the "Land of the East," which has long been referenced but never shown in the series, where Earthmates will explore new lands and communities with Japanese-styled design influences. Additionally, Maekawa-san confirmed that Rune Factory 6 is also in development and will take place in the western continent of Adonea, with both upcoming titles representing the East and West.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Marvelous' First Studio and visionary producer Kenichiro Tsukuda is back with an all-new entry in the third-person mech shooter series. Fans can look forward to the return of unforgettable Arsenal action, with more details about this anticipated sequel becoming available at a later date.

