Marvel's Avengers Will Arrive On PS5 & Xbox Series X Mid-March

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have finally stamped a date on the next-gen version of Marvel's Avengers for next month. After being pushed back to 2021 with no plans beyond the first Hawkeye DLC featuring Kate Bishop, there's been a lot of rumor online about what plans the company had for the game and whether we'd see them come to fruition. The first step toward seeing what's to come happened today as we now know the game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 18th, 2021. What's more, that release will come with new content in the form of Hawkeye: Future Imperfect. You'll be getting a new hero in the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye, along with a new story and a new villain to fight with Maestro, totally free. Here's more info on that mission with some screenshots from the team.

Future Imperfect's story picks up in the wake of Clint Barton's protégé Kate Bishop's Operation, Taking AIM and can be played solo or with up to three friends to deliver the ultimate Super Hero experience. Players will learn more about Hawkeye's quest to find Nick Fury, leader of SHIELD, who he believed could help stop the rise of AIM. What he uncovered instead was a dangerous new weapon being built by Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini that could change the fate of humanity. Along the way, Clint finds himself wrapped up in a time-bending experiment, journeying to a future Earth destroyed by cosmic forces and inhabited by Maestro, an older, twisted version of Hulk who is as smart as he is strong. The lead-up to Future Imperfect began with Marvel's Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM, which launched on December 8, 2020. In Taking AIM, Kate Bishop, master archer and skilled gymnast, resurfaced after her investigation of Nick Fury's disappearance following A-Day led to Hawkeye going missing as well. As she unraveled the mystery behind the sudden appearance of time-warping Tachyon Rifts, she uncovered a twisted new plan from AIM, which pushed her to work with the Avengers once again.

The team also released a new video highlighting the story as you get a deep dive into what's to come. No word yet about more additions to the Avengers team, which includes the Spider-Man addition that Sony owners were supposed to be getting at some point. It looks like we'll just have to wait and see how the launch of the next-gen version goes.