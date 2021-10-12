Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets A Launch Trailer

Square Enix has released a new trailer this morning for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy as we get one more look at the game before launch. With Mötley Crüe serving as the backing track to the mayhem, we get a look at a lot of the action, a few cutscenes, familiar faces, some glamor shots of how you'll look in different outfits from different versions of the group in the comics, and a whole lot of explosions and fights. And what's this… a surprise at the end? Something cool to look forward to that they haven't mentioned before, but we won't spoil it for you. We have more info from the team below, but enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on October 26th, 2021.

Set to Mötley Crüe's headbanging "Kickstart My Heart," the launch trailer helps answer that question, showcasing just some of the chaotic action to ensue. Although their differences often lead them into trouble, on the battlefield, each of the Guardians contributes something special to the team; explosive specialist Rocket is well-equipped to dish out area-of-effect damage, Groot provides unparalleled defensive support, Drax powers through any resistance head-on and Gamora lends swift and precise swordsmanship to the squad. As Star-Lord, players will call the shots both on the battlefield and throughout the story. In the trailer, fans will also get a peek at the myriad of colorful characters that the Guardians will encounter in their travels across the galaxy, including fan-favorites from the Marvel universe alongside completely original characters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/7iJUuDNaCAs)

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy . In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing's off-limits. If you think it's all going to plan, you're in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy story, you'll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy's fate. It's time to show the universe what you're made of. You got this. Probably.