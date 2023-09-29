Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel's Midnight Suns Content Is Coming To Marvel Snap

Next week, you'll be able to play with some of the characters from Marvel's Midnight Suns as they make their way into Marvel Snap.

Nuverse and Second Dinner revealed they're working with 2K Games to bring Marvel's Midnight Suns content over to Marvel Snap! The game will be getting multiple variants of current characters, as you'll get what is essentially their darker gold-clad versions. Along with this will be a new update for the game to add a few new items and events. You can check out the dev notes below, and for more details, they have a new blog up now. The update will be released on October 3, 2023.

"Love the black and gold look of the Midnight Suns? Covet the gorgeous collectibles found on The Abbey grounds? Look no further – all-new Midnight Suns Variants from Marvel's Midnight Suns are taking over the entire shop from October 11 through the 13th! But act fast as once the event is over, they'll be back into daily rotation."

Marvel's Midnight Suns Variants

Black Panther – The Emperor

Blade – Midnight Suns

Bucky Barnes – The Hanged Man

Captain America – Midnight Suns

Captain Marvel – Midnight Suns

Deadpool – The Fool

Death – Death

Doctor Doom – The Magician

Domino – The Wheel of Fortune

Galactus – The Judgement

Human Torch – The Sun

Jean Grey – The High Priestess

Moon Knight – The Moon

Namor – The Hermit

Nova – The Star

Professor X – The Hierophant

Scarlet Witch – Midnight Suns

She-Hulk – Justice

Silver Surfer – The Chariot

Spider-Man – Midnight Suns

Storm – The Empress

Thor – Strength

Uatu the Watcher – The World

Wolverine – Midnight Suns

New Location – The Abbey

Players' very own mystical secret base from Marvel's Midnight Suns is now the perfect spot to gather more resources and plan a new strategy in Marvel Snap. The first player to put exactly two cards on The Abbey gets to draw a card. Look out for this location to be featured on October 10!

Conquest Reward – Iron Man Midnight Suns Variant

Those brave enough to go into battle this month will also have a chance to earn the Conquest exclusive Iron Man Midnight Suns Variant.

New Marvel Snap Bundle – Magik's Birthday Party!

Celebrate one of Marvel's Midnight Suns most iconic moments – and Illyana Rasputin's "favorite" thing in the world – via her very own Midnight Suns variant bundle, which will be available starting October 3. The Magik's Birthday Party! Bundle includes:

Magik – Midnight Suns Variant

Magik – Midnight Suns Avatar

Title: TSA Took My Soulsword

750 Credits

1500 Gold

155 Magik Boosters

Price: $14.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!