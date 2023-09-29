Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner
Marvel's Midnight Suns Content Is Coming To Marvel Snap
Next week, you'll be able to play with some of the characters from Marvel's Midnight Suns as they make their way into Marvel Snap.
Nuverse and Second Dinner revealed they're working with 2K Games to bring Marvel's Midnight Suns content over to Marvel Snap! The game will be getting multiple variants of current characters, as you'll get what is essentially their darker gold-clad versions. Along with this will be a new update for the game to add a few new items and events. You can check out the dev notes below, and for more details, they have a new blog up now. The update will be released on October 3, 2023.
"Love the black and gold look of the Midnight Suns? Covet the gorgeous collectibles found on The Abbey grounds? Look no further – all-new Midnight Suns Variants from Marvel's Midnight Suns are taking over the entire shop from October 11 through the 13th! But act fast as once the event is over, they'll be back into daily rotation."
Marvel's Midnight Suns Variants
- Black Panther – The Emperor
- Blade – Midnight Suns
- Bucky Barnes – The Hanged Man
- Captain America – Midnight Suns
- Captain Marvel – Midnight Suns
- Deadpool – The Fool
- Death – Death
- Doctor Doom – The Magician
- Domino – The Wheel of Fortune
- Galactus – The Judgement
- Human Torch – The Sun
- Jean Grey – The High Priestess
- Moon Knight – The Moon
- Namor – The Hermit
- Nova – The Star
- Professor X – The Hierophant
- Scarlet Witch – Midnight Suns
- She-Hulk – Justice
- Silver Surfer – The Chariot
- Spider-Man – Midnight Suns
- Storm – The Empress
- Thor – Strength
- Uatu the Watcher – The World
- Wolverine – Midnight Suns
New Location – The Abbey
Players' very own mystical secret base from Marvel's Midnight Suns is now the perfect spot to gather more resources and plan a new strategy in Marvel Snap. The first player to put exactly two cards on The Abbey gets to draw a card. Look out for this location to be featured on October 10!
Conquest Reward – Iron Man Midnight Suns Variant
Those brave enough to go into battle this month will also have a chance to earn the Conquest exclusive Iron Man Midnight Suns Variant.
New Marvel Snap Bundle – Magik's Birthday Party!
Celebrate one of Marvel's Midnight Suns most iconic moments – and Illyana Rasputin's "favorite" thing in the world – via her very own Midnight Suns variant bundle, which will be available starting October 3. The Magik's Birthday Party! Bundle includes:
- Magik – Midnight Suns Variant
- Magik – Midnight Suns Avatar
- Title: TSA Took My Soulsword
- 750 Credits
- 1500 Gold
- 155 Magik Boosters
- Price: $14.99