Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Blood Storm DLC Check out the latest DLC coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns as the X-Men member Storm makes her way into the game next week.

2K Games and Marvel Entertainment revealed their latest addition coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns as the game will be released for Xbox One and PS4 with some new DLC. One of the most powerful mutants in the entire Marvel universe will be making her way into the game with the new DLC they're calling Blood Storm, set to be launched on May 11th with a new story thread and content to boot. What's more, the game will be released for previous-gen consoles on the same date, so basically, everyone will have a chance to get the game with the same DLC packs all at once for the first time since launch. We got the details below including the latest trailer.

"Available for either standalone purchase or as part of Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass (included in the Legendary Edition), each DLC brings a new recruitable hero and adds three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for the hero. Check out a sneak peek of Storm here. Generally regarded as one of the most powerful mutants on the planet, Storm, real name Ororo Munroe, was orphaned at a young age and taken in by a village priestess while traveling to her mother's home in Kenya. When their village was suffering during a drought, Ororo used her newly awakening powers to summon much-needed rain to save her family. Years later, when word of her ability to control the weather had spread, Ororo was recruited to the X-Men by Charles Xavier and took the name Storm. She went on to lead the X-Men, using her mutant abilities to help people all over the world. While searching for an endangered mutant child in New York with Wolverine, Storm meets up with Magik, who encourages her to join the Midnight Suns in Blood Storm."