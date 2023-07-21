Posted in: Games, Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, san diego comic con, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, spider-man

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Releases New Story Trailer For SDCC 2023

Check out the latest trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as we get a better look at both Venom and Kraven taking on Peter and Miles!

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games have released a new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, along with info on a new bundle. The trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, as they team not only gave players a better look at the game in general but also provided us a glimpse at Venom and Kraven The Hunter in all their glory. Although it looks like in the Insomniac version of this Spider-Man universe, it appears Harry Osborne is going to eventually end up with the symbiote as opposed to becoming another Goblin. Meanwhile, the company showed off a brand new PS5 bundle, but unlike most of the bundles we've seen over the past few years, this one actually has a custom design for the look instead of a generic white PS5 in the box. But you can buy just the covers if you own a PS5 already. The console and controller both go up for pre-order on July 28th, with the game coming out on October 20th.

"Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Swing, jump, and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love. The incredible power of the symbiote forces Peter and Miles to face the ultimate test of strength, both inside and outside the mask, as they balance their lives, friendships, and their duty to protect those in need. Quickly swap between both Spider-Men as you explore an expanded Marvel's New York. Fight against a variety of new and iconic villains, including an original take on the monstrous Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and many more! Explore a larger Marvel's New York than ever before, featuring two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens – as well as locations like Coney Island and more."

