Mass Effect's Normandy Ship Appears In No Man's Sky
If you wanna talk about ultimate tributes in video games, No Man's Sky just gave a big salute to Mass Effect. In case you weren't already aware, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been released to the world, bringing the first three games back to life with new graphics, audio, and other improvements for fans to enjoy on modern consoles. The series has been an inspiration to gamers ever since it debuted, and has influenced a number of developers over time to make their own games. It doesn't take a lot of work to draw a line from the series to No Man's Sky, even though the two games are in different genres, the sci-fi comparison is uncanny. Now it looks like you can have your own piece of Mass Effect inside the game as The Normandy has made an appearance.
The community has been working on a specific expedition in the game that has been working toward making the ship appear in the game. This morning, the ship appeared, and the Hello Games team launched a new patch update that has added a brand new challenge for all players. You have until May 31st to undertake a new expedition for yourself to add the SSV Normandy SR1 to your personal fleet permanently. We have some added notes below of new additions made to the game from this patch as well, but the real focus here is getting your hands on the ship. Best of luck to all of you over the next 10 days.
- Added the ability to dismiss a frigate from your freighter fleet via the Fleet Management terminal.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Expedition rewards from being redeemed by players who had already earned parts of the reward from the Quicksilver shop.
- Players starting the Beachhead expedition will now begin with warp fuel available.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Nada, Polo and other Space Anomaly inhabitants from offering the correct dialog options if spoken to in abandoned systems.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Atlas Fireworks to have no audio.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the fleets tutorial from advancing if players skipped the initial conversations with the navigator and immediately built a Fleet Terminal.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Historiographical Dosimeter from being redeemed from the expedition rewards section of the Quicksilver shop.