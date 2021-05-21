Mass Effect's Normandy Ship Appears In No Man's Sky

If you wanna talk about ultimate tributes in video games, No Man's Sky just gave a big salute to Mass Effect. In case you weren't already aware, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been released to the world, bringing the first three games back to life with new graphics, audio, and other improvements for fans to enjoy on modern consoles. The series has been an inspiration to gamers ever since it debuted, and has influenced a number of developers over time to make their own games. It doesn't take a lot of work to draw a line from the series to No Man's Sky, even though the two games are in different genres, the sci-fi comparison is uncanny. Now it looks like you can have your own piece of Mass Effect inside the game as The Normandy has made an appearance.

The community has been working on a specific expedition in the game that has been working toward making the ship appear in the game. This morning, the ship appeared, and the Hello Games team launched a new patch update that has added a brand new challenge for all players. You have until May 31st to undertake a new expedition for yourself to add the SSV Normandy SR1 to your personal fleet permanently. We have some added notes below of new additions made to the game from this patch as well, but the real focus here is getting your hands on the ship. Best of luck to all of you over the next 10 days.

