Master League Is Now Live In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 4

GO Battle League Season Four is now in its final stage: Master League. Pokémon GO introduced its PVP arena earlier this year, making minor changes with each season. Like the last season, Season Four will also run a Premier Cup alongside Master League that will ban Legendary Pokémon from entering to avoid species such as Groudon and Dialga dominating the league.

The current top Pokémon GO rankings for Master League are:

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch) Melmetal (Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast) Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind) Dialga (Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor) Landorus Incarnate Forme (Mudshot, Rock Slide, Earth Power) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane) Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge) Giratina Altered Forme (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak)

Both Mega Charizard Y and X would make the list, but Mega Pokémon are not currently allowed in GO Battle League.

Due to the lack of Legendaries and Mythicals, the Premier cup sees a shift in the ranking, creating a nice bit of spice for Pokémon GO PVP fans. The top ten species and movesets are:

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake) Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane) Shadow Gyarados (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch) Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Garchomp (Mud Shot, Sand Tomb, Outrage) Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane) Gyarados (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch) Togekiss (Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower) Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower)

Stay tuned for more Pokémon GO PVP news, as Niantic has already announced a Halloween Cup this year that will allow only Poison-, Ghost-, Bug-, Dark-, and Fairy-types to enter. This cup will award encounters with costumed Pokémon soon.