Master League & Players' Choice Cup Begin In Pokémon GO

GO Battle League, Pokémon GO's PVP platform, switches over its Season Nine offerings today. Now that a full run of all Leagues has completed, GO Battle League is completing its second cycle through. The current Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Classic will wrap up at 1 PM Pacific with Master League returning. Let's get into the details of this Pokémon GO switch-up.

Niantic posted the rest of Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season Nine schedule to their official blog. Here is what can be expected:

November 8 until November 22

Master League*

Master League Premier Classic*

Special Cup: Players' Choice*

* 3× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end of set rewards)

November 22 until November 29

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

After November 29th, Pokémon GO will conclude GO Battle League Season 9. No details have yet been announced for their 10th season, but it is expected to launch just ahead of the next official, as-of-yet untitled Season of gameplay set to launch on December 1st, 2021.

As for the limitations of the current leagues, here is the breakdown:

Master League: Pokémon can be any CP with no limit.

Pokémon can be any CP with no limit. Master League Premier Classic: Pokémon can be any CP with no limit providing that they have not been powered up past Level 40 with Candy XL. Mythical and Legendary Pokémon are not permitted.

Pokémon can be any CP with no limit providing that they have not been powered up past Level 40 with Candy XL. Mythical and Legendary Pokémon are not permitted. Special Cup: Player's Choice: This was decided with a Twitter poll. Players ended up picking the Kanto Cup as the special offering this time around. Only species originally discovered in Kanto can be used, though regional variants such as Alolan Marowak and Galarian Weezing will be eligible. This cup uses the Great League CP limit of 1500.

Stay tuned for breakdowns on the top species and moves to bring into Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and the Kanto Cup in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League.