Master Roshi Officially Joins Dragon Ball FighterZ On September 18th

Bandaio Namco revealed this morning that Master Roshi will finally join Dragon Ball FighterZ on September 18th. To say that Roshi was one of the most requested characters to be added to the game is an understatement as players have been practically demanding the character's inclusion after essentially being left out of the launch. It was practically criminal that it took three seasons of DLC characters to finally have him added to the game, especially with the longevity of the character and the impact he's had since Dragon Ball first launched. But now we'll finally see the matser added to the game.

The latest trailer, which you can check out below, gives you a bit of an intro to the character, as he shows you that age is merely a front for the character and he loves it when his opponents underestimate him. The old man has a lot of tricks up his sleeve that when played right, can combo you into eternity and take a victory away from you with ease. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to find out who the last two characters are for this season.

One of Earth's oldest and most renowned masters of the martial arts: Master Roshi, the Turtle Hermit, pioneered the Kamehameha Wave and trained countless fighters over the years, including Goku and many of his friends. Even though he is well past his prime and his perverse mannerisms can be off-putting, he is not just a doddering old man to be underestimated: when push comes to shove and Earth is in danger, he is more than capable of holding his own!