Matchday Champions Launches For Mobile Devices Today

If you're looking for a different kind of football/soccer management title, Matchday has a new game on mobile called Matchday Champions

Mobile developer and publisher Matchday has decided to create a new kind of football manager title with their latest title, Matchday Champions. The game is technically in early access globally, but it's launching today with the limited-time event "Copa Alexia x Céline," which is a one-of-a-kind in-game tournament being hosted by Spanish football World Cup Champion, Alexia Putellas. Players will go head-to-head online with their own unique lineups they have drafted together in intense matches where they decide who to send in and what kind of plays to make to come out on top. We have more info below as the game is available now on iOS and Android.

Matchday Champions

In Matchday Champions, players build and strengthen their squad, competing against others to move up through divisions and grow their club, competing with friends and Matchday's vibrant global community, already numbering in the millions. Custom squads can be set up with ease through Matchday Champions' intuitive and accessible interface, allowing players to experiment with their team formation, as well as buy, sell, and share cards with friends. Players hone their team in single-player mode, then step on the pitch for a friendly match or an epic league competition with fans from all over the world. They can also join fans on the official Discord in discussing everything football, participate in weekly contests, participate in AMAs with football celebrities and follow real-world football matches.

Matchday continues to push the boundaries of digital ownership with Matchday Champions, which is part of a new category of sports games wherein fans build virtual squads by collecting digital cards of their favorite footballers. Players have true ownership of their cards and other digital items within Matchday Champions as they collect, trade and grow their dream team. These officially licensed cards can be utilized in all games within the Matchday ecosystem as it continues to grow.

