Matcho Announced For Both PC & Next-Gen Consoles

Indie developer and publisher FiolaSoft Studio announced a brand new game coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X called Matcho. The game meshes sci-fi and shooter into this new action title as you get to play wither the single-player campaign, or test your skills against others in PvP, PvE, and Endless Mode. You'll be playing as the main character Max as he and his friends head off onto a brand new journey to confront and try to prevent a mysterious alien invasion. The twist to all of this is that the invasion itself could actually lead to curing an illness he has been afflicted with, all while saving the Earth at the same time. The game doesn't have a proper release data eyet beyond the idea it will come out in 2022, but you can check out the latest trailer below.

Matcho is a unique action-adventure match-three shooter that plays like no other FPS game you've ever experienced. Move fast, think faster, tag three or more enemies of the same color, create a match, and watch enemies explode in terrifying blows. Chain further matches and create l combos leading to bigger scores. Use the extensive, built-in parkour system to wall-run, double-jump, float, and dash in any direction you like. Expand your movement range by combining all of the abilities together to execute spectacular combo chains and show those nasty bugs who's boss! Intense and clever tactical fighting built around the match-3 shooter concept.

Dazzling visuals powered by Unreal Engine.

A non-linear, humor-packed plot with multiple endings.

An extensive, built-in parkour system lets you wall-run, double-jump, float, and dash in any direction.

A modern take on clever puzzle design and the platforming experience.

Spectacular combo chains to launch, execute, and enjoy.

A cast of colorful characters with full English voiceovers.

Accessibility settings for colorblindness and difficulty curve.