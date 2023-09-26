Posted in: Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Pictionary, Pictionary Vs. AI

Mattel Has Revealed Pictionary Vs. AI Coming This October

Do you think you can draw an image so well that an AI can tell you what it is? Mattel will put that to the test with Pictionary Vs. AI.

Mattel has decided to see if we can fight the machines in a new tabletop title as Pictionary Vs. AI will be released next month. The game uses your smartphone with a specific app in which you'll all play the game like you normally would, with one small exception: The app will be the one guessing what you drew. Points are awarded to each team based on how accurately the AI can determine what you drew. The more accurate the response, the more points you get. The game will go up for sale tomorrow in their shop, with an official release on October 2. For now, we have more info below along with a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement.

"In this Pictionary game, players sketch, but it's the AI that guesses. Having the AI guess the drawing correctly isn't the only way to get ahead. Players also earn points by predicting whether the AI will guess other players' sketches correctly. Pictionary Vs. AI's innovative gameplay of "Human Sketches, AI Guesses" further proves that Pictionary is less about being a perfect artist and more about the hilarious results. The fun is even more amplified by turning on challenge rounds within the web app. Players are asked to draw with their eyes closed, using no hands, and more! The connected play integration is simple, using a mobile device to scan a QR code, the AI is launched. To guess player's drawings, Pictionary Vs. AI leverages Google's Quick, Draw! artificial intelligence that's been trained with millions of user-submitted drawings. Pictionary Vs. AI then pairs this AI data with computer vision to look at and guess the drawings within the given frame, which in this case would be the game's whiteboard placed in front of a phone."

"Mattel is excited to introduce Pictionary Vs. AI, bringing technological advancement to create new and exciting challenges to fans who love the classic game," said Sven Gerjets, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Mattel. "At Mattel, we create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. There are many play patterns to explore around new tech to enhance engagement with physical toys."

"Games from across the Mattel portfolio have been bringing families together for more than 50 years – and we're proud that the decades-long adoration that fans have for our products is matched by the innovation constantly available in our lineup of games," said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games for Mattel. "Pictionary Vs. AI continues to build upon our impressive portfolio by offering a new, modern way that fans can engage with the brand, combined with the hilarious quickdraw gameplay they've always loved."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!