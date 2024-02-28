Posted in: Games, Mattel, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: mattel, Rollic

Mattel & Rollic Announce New Barbie Mobile Game

Mattel will be working with Rollic on a brand new, yet-to-be-named, Barbie mobile game, set to be released sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Mattel partners with Rollic for a new Barbie mobile game set for a 2024 release.

Rollic to publish the game, building on their 2.7 billion downloads success.

New game to incorporate cultural trends for an engaging Barbie experience.

Collaboration to expand Mattel's digital footprint in entertainment mediums.

Mattel announced this morning they have partnered with Zygna development studio Rollic to release a new Barbie mobile game for 2024. The company sent out a statement this morning, of which we have most if it for you below, along with a couple of quotes, letting fans know there have a yet-to-be-named game on the way. A good chunk of this announcement is PR speak about how its an awesome venture and its helping boost their respective portfolios, with little said about what the game will be and what it will feature. But if you're a Barbie fan, you now have something to look forward to for mobile gaming before year's end.

Mattel/Rollic Barbie Game

The forthcoming Barbie mobile game will be published by Rollic, who recently surpassed 2.7 billion lifetime downloads worldwide. Rollic develops and publishes hit mobile titles in over 175 countries and has had 22 titles reach the #1 and #2 spot in the U.S. Apple App Store. The company has redefined the hyper-casual genre adding live services and a steady cadence of in-game events to encourage long-lasting player engagement. Rollic's fast-paced data process allows its teams to quickly tap into of-the-moment cultural trends and to build updates that capture player reactions. This combination of creative and data-driven talent makes Rollic the ideal partner to bring a new Barbie gaming experience to life, accelerating Mattel's strategic initiative to expand its iconic intellectual properties across all entertainment mediums.

"Partnering with Rollic and Zynga enables us to bring a fresh and exciting mass-market Barbie mobile game to fans worldwide," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "This collaboration underscores Mattel's dedication to leveraging our iconic brands in innovative ways and propels our digital games division's ability to deliver best-in-class immersive entertainment experiences for fans of all ages."

"Barbie is beloved by generations of players around the world, and we are delighted to partner with Mattel to bring the latest iteration of this icon to mobile gaming," said Burak Vardal, CEO of Rollic. "Our teams' ability to translate cultural moments into lasting gameplay allows us to provide players with another place to engage with their favorite IP and we are excited to step into the world of Barbie with this brand-new title."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!