Maximum Football Launches New Franchise Mode Today

Maximum Football has added a new mode to the mix in its latest update, as Franchise Mode will give you a different experience in the league

Article Summary Maximum Football debuts Franchise Mode, letting you control every aspect of your pro football league.

Link college Dynasty Mode to Franchise Mode, following players' careers from campus to the big leagues.

Customize teams, set rules, manage trades, and reshape divisions to create your ultimate football world.

Enjoy free-to-play, physics-driven gameplay, deep team customization, and ongoing new content updates.

Developer and publisher Maximum Entertainment has released a new massive update today for Maximum Football, as the game now has a Franchise Mode. As you may suspect from other sports titles that have a mode like this, you'll have far greater access to how you manage a team to make it to a championship. This includes rulesets, roster moves, and every detail of your league totally in your control. We have mroe details below from the team and the latest trailer above, as the content is now live.

Franchise Mode

Franchise Mode introduces an unprecedented ecosystem that links the college-focused Dynasty Mode with the pro ranks for the first time in one football game. Graduating seniors from Dynasty Mode will automatically enter the next year's Franchise draft pool, allowing players to follow the careers of the athletes they've developed from campus to the big leagues. Built for flexibility and depth, Franchise Mode gives users full control over their leagues and legacy. Import custom teams, realign divisions, create and modify rulesets, and shape your world to reflect your vision of pro football. From front-office decisions to on-field strategy, every choice contributes to the long-term identity of your franchise. The mode features expanded coach management, dynamic trading systems, adjustable scoring rules, and a suite of customization tools that let users tailor every corner of their football universe.

Maximum Football

Lead your team to victory in the ultimate football simulation game that is Free to Play! Rule the gridiron with precise movement thanks to realistic, physics-based gameplay to feel the true sensation of being on the field. As head coach, make all the decisions, from building your roster to calling the plays. Fully customize your team, recruit your dream roster, and take it to the gridiron locally or online as you build your legacy. Fully modify your team with Maximum Football's deep customization features, build your dream roster, and enter the stadium in online ranked matches to cement your legacy.

Unmatched Realism & Physics: Maximum Football is the only sports game with emergent gameplay that uses real physics to provide a true simulation experience. Every little detail matters, including what adjustments you make, and can be the difference between winning and losing.

College Dynasty Mode: Get the true experience of running a college program by managing every aspect imaginable, from player recruitment to coaching hires and beyond.

Deep team & Player Customization: Unmatched customization features allow you to modify every piece of your team, from team logos to individual pieces of equipment. Dive into the X's and O's to create a custom playbook.

Free To Play: Experience the ultimate football simulation game for free! Play the core game and get a variety of customization options free of charge. To enhance the experience, a selection of premium content is available for purchase.

Ranked Online Competition: Maximum Football features an online mode where you build and upgrade a roster of players via a competitive card system and then test your team and skills in ranked online matches for rewards, XP, and more.

Player Upgrades: Strengthen your roster by improving players via Practice Mode and earn rewards via daily and weekly challenges – yes, we're talking practice.

Ongoing Content: Launching into Early Access, Maximum Football will continue to expand, with future content being rolled out regularly.

Pro Season Mode: Play through a professional season against 31 teams, all going head-to-head for the championship. Hit the field and lead your team to glory.

