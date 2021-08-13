Mech Armada Has Been Released Into Steam Early Access

Indie developer and publisher Lioncode Games officially released Mech Armada into Steam Early Access this week for people to try out. While the game is primarily a turn-based tactics game, this particular title meshes a few different genres into the mix as the game will progressively change over time and put new options into your lap you didn't expect before. Keep in mind, this is not the complete game and will probably be subject to adjustments and updates. We got more info and the latest trailer for you below as the game is available right now at the link above.

The world as we knew it ended when the Swarm came. Hordes of terrifying creatures out of our worst nightmares ravaged the Earth, destroying every living thing in sight. We few survivors fled underground, desperately searching for the tech and resources to survive – and fight back. To battle the monsters we created an armada of war machines called Mechs. Thanks to ground-breaking replicator tech these Mechs could be generated almost instantly in the battlefield, turning the tide of what seemed to be an unwinnable war. As we pushed back, we used every resource to power our way forward to destroy the Swarm.

Mech Armada puts you in command of a team of custom-built Mechs. Push your strategic skills to the limit in this fresh combination of turn-based tactics, roguelikes and deckbuilding, as you save what's left of the Earth from the Swarm. You'll need to plan carefully if you want to overpower the invading Swarm in a series of small tactical battles. Upgrade and build your deck of available Mechs, manage your resources and leverage your territory wisely. Get it wrong and it's game over. Start again with a whole new experience as monsters, maps, resources and rewards are all randomly generated.