MechWarrior 5: Clans Reveals More Gameplay & Special Editions

Check out the latest video for MechWarrior 5: Clans, as they reveal more info about special editions along with more gameplay

Article Summary Explore MechWarrior 5: Clans gameplay and special editions in new trailer.

Engage in epic Clan Invasion stories with thrilling Star-based mechanics.

Customize Clan Mechs with advanced technology for strategic battles.

Experience stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals in diverse battle landscapes.

Piranha Games has a new trailer out for MechWarrior 5: Clans, as we get more info about the game's Special Editions as well as more gameplay footage. First off, the video above shows off how a fight will go off while you're in the cockpit of your chosen mech, as you get the full experience of fighting at Smugler's Den. We also learned more about the Digital Collectors Edition, which will go for $80 and include exclusive in-game additions, a soundtrack, a 70-page artbook, and an Omnimech Technical Readout. Enjoy the content as the game will arrive on October 17 2024.

MechWarrior 5: Clans

In MechWarrior 5: Clans, you assume the role of a promising young pilot freshly graduated from intensive training on Huntress, the Smoke Jaguar homeworld. As a vital member of a five-mech squad, known as a "Star," you find yourself thrust into the heart of the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere – a pivotal moment in the BattleTech universe. Operation Revival catapults their Star to the forefront of a daring and perilous war aimed at reclaiming their rightful homelands from the tyrants and despots ruling the Inner Sphere. This expansive campaign unfolds across numerous planets featuring diverse biomes, showcasing meticulously designed maps and missions that deliver immersive gameplay and intricate combat encounters. Armed with an arsenal of customizable BattleMechs equipped with cutting-edge technologies, players can explore a wealth of tactical options and strategic possibilities.

The Clan Invasion is Here: For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action-packed Clan Invasion story – one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere's factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game that veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play.

This Isn't Run-and-Gun, This is MechWarrior: Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere.

Customizable Mechs: Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure and biome specificity for the best chance at victory.

All-Star Strategy: Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere's determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through narratively driven missions and thrilling combat.

Stunning Visual Design: Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, MechWarrior 5: Clans abounds in environmental detail and destruction – from precisely designed confined cityscapes to bogs spanning incredible distances, battles will take shape on breathtaking landscapes and the complex infrastructure of the Inner Sphere.

