Medal Of Honor: Above & Beyond Snags Composer Michael Giacchino

The goal for Medal of Honor has always been to show as much truth as possible. That's what Michael set out to do twenty years ago when composing the iconic original score, and it was the goal for Above and Beyond as well. But a lot has changed since 1999. Peter and Michael wanted to create something that would feel new, and still be distinctly Medal of Honor. And they had to make it happen in the midst of a pandemic.

"It's always a nervous thing when you come back to something from earlier in your career," said Peter, "you don't want to repeat yourself, but you can't abandon everything that made it so great the first time around." Like the original Medal of Honor, Above and Beyond is set in World War II. But a lot has changed in the last twenty years. "We're all different people than when we made that first game," he said, "this reflects the world we're in now. The themes of fighting against evil and oppression have sadly never been more relevant." Their approach had to marry that changed perspective while still integrating elements of the beloved score from the original. Beyond the existential challenges, today's world presented some serious logistical obstacles as well.