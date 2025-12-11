Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Awards

Every Damn Commercial That Ran During The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards 2025 celebrated the best in gaming for about 20 minutes tonight, surrounded by two hours of ads that cost millions of dollars

The Game Awards 2025 took place this evening, and we're not splitting hairs about how we feel about it this year: We watched over two hours of overpriced commercials. At this point, it's no secret what's going on, as it has been reported that the show is charging six figures per ad, around what we timed out to be roughly 20 minutes of actual awards time between the pre-show and main show combined. It's one giant infomercial for average gamers, a night of excitement for hardcore gamers, and a hype machine for studios. (Also a night to ignore massive layoffs, studio greed, and everyone ever added to the Future Class.)

This is the final act of 2025, in a month filled with several other one to three-hour video game commercial livestreams. And let's be real, it's not that we hate the awards or Geoff Keighley, we get what they're doing. However, the market has become oversaturated with this kind of format, filled with dozens of other companies and organizations centering their shows around big tentpole events like this… It's hard not to clown on it or be exhausted with it. Which we are very, very, very tired of the format after years of them.

We will eventually tell you who won awards in a separate post tomorrow, but let's be honest, you're not here to read about the award winners. You wanna know what commercials ran in order so you can determine if it's worth going back and skimming through the YouTube video above to see them. (Or seeking out the ones you like individually.) We have the full list of games for you here, and because we're nice, we linked everything we could (except the games that are so new they don't even have a landing page, let alone a Steam page).

The Free Shepherd

Decrepit

Audiomech: Your Music Transformed

Pragmata

Guild Wars 2

Solasta II

TankRat

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

Bradley The Badger

Stupid Never Dies

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Divinity

4:Loop

Coven of the Chicken Foot

Ontos

Zenless Zone Zero (New Agent Reveal)

Resident Evil Requiem

Order of the Sinking Star

Exodus

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Screamer

Control Resonant

Gang of Dragon

Street Fighter (2026 Movie)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Rust Mobile

Tomb Raider Catalyst

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Forest 3

Invincible VS

Orbitals

Wuthering Waves (Version 3.0)

Aniimo

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Marvel Rivals – Season 6 featuring Deadpool

007 First Light

Warframe

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Lords of the Fallen II

Saros

No Law

Phasmophobia (Switch 2 version)

Where Winds Meet – The Imperial Palace

Hitman World of Assassination (Milla Jovovich – Elusive Target)

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Out of Words

Duet Night Abyss – Huaxu: The Wind Awakening

Arknights: Endfield

Phantom Blade Zero

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Highguard

