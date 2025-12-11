Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Awards
Every Damn Commercial That Ran During The Game Awards 2025
The Game Awards 2025 celebrated the best in gaming for about 20 minutes tonight, surrounded by two hours of ads that cost millions of dollars
Article Summary
- Full rundown of every commercial and game trailer featured during The Game Awards 2025, in broadcast order
- The Game Awards puts its focus on big-budget advertising with only limited time for actual award presentations
- Links provided for each showcased title, from AAA blockbusters to new indies revealed at the show
- Honest take on the hype, fatigue, and commercialization dominating gaming's biggest annual event
The Game Awards 2025 took place this evening, and we're not splitting hairs about how we feel about it this year: We watched over two hours of overpriced commercials. At this point, it's no secret what's going on, as it has been reported that the show is charging six figures per ad, around what we timed out to be roughly 20 minutes of actual awards time between the pre-show and main show combined. It's one giant infomercial for average gamers, a night of excitement for hardcore gamers, and a hype machine for studios. (Also a night to ignore massive layoffs, studio greed, and everyone ever added to the Future Class.)
This is the final act of 2025, in a month filled with several other one to three-hour video game commercial livestreams. And let's be real, it's not that we hate the awards or Geoff Keighley, we get what they're doing. However, the market has become oversaturated with this kind of format, filled with dozens of other companies and organizations centering their shows around big tentpole events like this… It's hard not to clown on it or be exhausted with it. Which we are very, very, very tired of the format after years of them.
We will eventually tell you who won awards in a separate post tomorrow, but let's be honest, you're not here to read about the award winners. You wanna know what commercials ran in order so you can determine if it's worth going back and skimming through the YouTube video above to see them. (Or seeking out the ones you like individually.) We have the full list of games for you here, and because we're nice, we linked everything we could (except the games that are so new they don't even have a landing page, let alone a Steam page).
The Free Shepherd
Decrepit
Audiomech: Your Music Transformed
Pragmata
Guild Wars 2
Solasta II
TankRat
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
Bradley The Badger
Stupid Never Dies
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic
Divinity
4:Loop
Coven of the Chicken Foot
Ontos
Zenless Zone Zero (New Agent Reveal)
Resident Evil Requiem
Order of the Sinking Star
Exodus
Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons
Screamer
Control Resonant
Gang of Dragon
Street Fighter (2026 Movie)
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Rust Mobile
Tomb Raider Catalyst
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
Forest 3
Invincible VS
Orbitals
Wuthering Waves (Version 3.0)
Aniimo
Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred
Marvel Rivals – Season 6 featuring Deadpool
007 First Light
Warframe
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
Lords of the Fallen II
Saros
No Law
Phasmophobia (Switch 2 version)
Where Winds Meet – The Imperial Palace
Hitman World of Assassination (Milla Jovovich – Elusive Target)
Total War: Warhammer 40,000
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Out of Words
Duet Night Abyss – Huaxu: The Wind Awakening
Arknights: Endfield
Phantom Blade Zero
Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive
Highguard