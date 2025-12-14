Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LEGO Fortnite, Ninjago

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey's NINJAGO: Rise Of The Ninja Launches

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey's Ninjago: Rise of the Ninja has been launched into the game, bringing new characters and mechanics to the title

Explore Ninjago Island, master Elemental abilities, and learn Spinjitzu with the latest LEGO Fortnite content.

Unlock and play as Zane, Jay, Cole, and Kai, all with life-sized battle-ready forms and unique Fortnite Styles.

New weapons, foes, and developer tools inspired by Ninjago are now available to enhance your adventure.

Epic Games has launched a new addition to LEGO Fortnite, as Odyssey's Ninjago: Rise of the Ninja is available now for everyone to play. The new content introduces several fun features from the Ninjago storylines now playable mechanics in the title. Including new Nunchucks and Shuriken weapons, new amazing foes to fight, places to explore, and more. We have more developer notes below, along with the trailer; you can read more about it on their latest blog.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey's Ninjago: Rise of the Ninja

Hone your skills as a Ninja and defend Ninjago Island from invading monsters! On Ninjago Island, you can explore, master Elemental abilities, and learn Spinjitzu as the story evolves. The story continues in a second Ninjago update in 2026! Set out as the Elemental Masters of Ice, Lightning, and Earth — Zane, Jay, and Cole — with their Outfits in the Shop. These three characters, plus Kai in the Ninjago LEGO Pass, have life-size battle-ready forms for the first time. Check out their Fortnite Styles in non-LEGO games to see for yourself. You'll begin your journey at the Monastery, which is your "home base." To ensure a happy fate for the island, you'll be sent on a journey around the map to the Ice, Lightning, and Earth Sanctums. Become a student of these abilities and sharpen them for the final showdown.

Elemental Mastery: Players start the journey at the Monastery "home base," and journey around the island to the Ice, Lightning, and Earth Sanctums to master these abilities.

Players start the journey at the Monastery "home base," and journey around the island to the Ice, Lightning, and Earth Sanctums to master these abilities. The Ninjago LEGO Pass: Purchasing the Ninjago LEGO Pass auto-unlocks the Kai Outfit, with progression unlocking three Builds as premium rewards.

Purchasing the Ninjago LEGO Pass auto-unlocks the Kai Outfit, with progression unlocking three Builds as premium rewards. Item Shop: Outfits for the Ninjago Elemental Masters of Ice, Lightning, and Earth – Zane, Jay, and Cole – will be in the Shop with life-sized battle-ready forms for the first time! Their Fortnite Styles will be available for non LEGO games.

Outfits for the Ninjago Elemental Masters of Ice, Lightning, and Earth – Zane, Jay, and Cole – will be in the Shop with life-sized battle-ready forms for the first time! Their Fortnite Styles will be available for non LEGO games. Developer Tools and Islands: Select Ninjago content, including an asset gallery, will also be released on December 11 to help inspire developers to create their own Ninja-themed games in Fortnite.

