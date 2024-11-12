Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Catobyte, Super Bunny Man

Super Bunny Man Receives Nintendo Switch Release Date

The popular indie title Super Bunny Man is finally making its way over to Nintendo Switch, as you can download the game in about a week

Article Summary Super Bunny Man hops to Nintendo Switch on November 21.

Experience 50+ thrilling levels across diverse worlds.

Engage in co-op, Deathmatch, and more party modes.

Enjoy chaos with up to 4 players and a groovy soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Catobyte has confirmed that Super Bunny Man will be released for the Nintendo Switch later this month. The popular co-op platformer has done well on PC, but now it's time to conquer a new platform, as the game will arrive with all of the content released to date on November 21. With the news comes a new trailer showing off the Switch version, which we have for you here.

Super Bunny Man

In Super Bunny Man, players take control of a guy in a rabbit costume as they team up to overcome obstacles, find hidden carrots, and race against the clock. The game features a story mode with over 50 levels across multiple worlds, each filled with challenges, pitfalls, and a whole lot of rabbit-inspired mayhem. Super Bunny Man delivers chaotic fun solo or with friends in local and online co-op play. But the fun doesn't stop with Story Mode, as Party Mode lets players face off in a variety of wild game types. From kicking your friends off cliffs in Deathmatch and dunking your way to victory in Basketball to strapping on a jetpack and collecting carrots in Carrot Grab, there's a ton of Super Bunny Man-related fun to be had!

Story Mode: Play through 50 levels across multiple biomes, including Forest, Snow, Cave, Beach, and Stadium.

Play through 50 levels across multiple biomes, including Forest, Snow, Cave, Beach, and Stadium. Co-op Gameplay: Team up with up to three friends, locally or online, to tackle 50 challenging levels across diverse worlds.

Team up with up to three friends, locally or online, to tackle 50 challenging levels across diverse worlds. Party Mode Mayhem: Deathmatch, Basketball, Carrot Grab, and more! Perfect for intense couch co-op or online competitions.

Deathmatch, Basketball, Carrot Grab, and more! Perfect for intense couch co-op or online competitions. Physics-Based Challenges: Use rolling, jumping, and grabbing to overcome obstacles like spikes, boulders, pitfalls, and more.

Use rolling, jumping, and grabbing to overcome obstacles like spikes, boulders, pitfalls, and more. Controller Support for Up to 4 Players: Play with up to four of your favorite friends!

Play with up to four of your favorite friends! Enter the 2.5th Dimension: Mind-blowing 2.5D computer-generated graphical images!

Mind-blowing 2.5D computer-generated graphical images! Addictive Soundtrack: Grooves so addictive they've been banned in dance clubs across the world!

Grooves so addictive they've been banned in dance clubs across the world! Unbelievable Dance Moves: Watch your bunny jump, roll, and shake it like there's no tomorrow!

