Meg Has Joined The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Roster

The latest DLC character has been added to the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising roster, as Meg is currently available to download

Article Summary Meg is now available as a DLC fighter in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, complete with new moves.

Players can unlock her via standalone purchase or within the Premium Battle Pass Round 5.

The update adds Meg to Arcade and Survival modes, plus premium avatars and new character badges.

New weapon skins, music tracks, lobby avatars, and exclusive card designs are now in the Rupie Shop.

Arc System Works and Cygames released a new DLC character last week for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, as Meg has been added to the roster. As it is with all DLC characters, you can pick up the Master of Shark Fu as a standalone purchase or as part of the Premium Battle Pass Round 5. We have the funer details of everything added to the game with the latest update and the character trailer as well.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Meg

Once an ordinary girl with dreams of a scenic vacation in Auguste, she was thrust into the role of its guardian when a series of bizarre monster attacks threatened its shores. Joined by her gal pal Mari and shark companion Ursula, she draws upon the shark fu skills she picked up from a correspondence course to protect her beloved Auguste. This addition to the roster includes a premium avatar of her that can be set as a partner character to give you advice and support while playing, a character badge, and more!

Arcade Mode: Meg will now appear as a potential opponent.

Meg will now appear as a potential opponent. Survival Mode: Meg will now appear as a potential opponent.

Meg will now appear as a potential opponent. Store/Rupie Shop: The following items have been added to the Rupie Shop:

Character Colors

Meg character colors no. 5–21

Character color no. 22 for 4 characters, originally obtainable from Battle Pass Round 5

Weapon Skins

Meg weapon skins no. 2–9

Weapon skin no. 10 for five characters, originally obtainable from Battle Pass Round 5

Character Illustrations

Meg (Original Ver.)

Character illustrations for three characters, originally obtainable from Battle Pass Round 5

Lobby Avatars

God Rabbit Gigamax

Stages & Music

Two music tracks originally obtainable from Battle Pass Round 5

Card Designs

Four battle card designs originally obtainable from Battle Pass Round 5

GBVSR Photo Contest two winning entry limited

GBVSR Photo Contest two winning entry BLUE/RED

Special Content

Belial (Unadulterated Amour)

Unlock Character: Meg

