Mega Banette Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Halloween Event 2023
Our Mega Banette Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will coach you through defeating this Mega Raid during the Halloween Event 2023.
Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Banette. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Banette Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Banette with efficiency.
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Banette can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.