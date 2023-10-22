Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: banette, Halloween 2023, pokemon

Mega Banette Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Halloween Event 2023

Our Mega Banette Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will coach you through defeating this Mega Raid during the Halloween Event 2023.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Banette. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Banette Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Banette with efficiency.

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Banette can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!