Mega Houndoom Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery
Mega Houndoom will be featured in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in May 2025. Use these top teams and moves to defeat this Raid.
Article Summary
- Explore the Might & Mastery season in Pokémon GO focusing on Max and Gigantamax Battles.
- Master Mega Houndoom raids with top counters including Mega Lucario and Primal Kyogre.
- Efficiently battle with non-Shadow Pokémon like Keldeo and Kyogre for a better chance of success.
- Take on Mega Houndoom solo with maxed counters, or team up for more reliable wins.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Houndoom, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Houndoom Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Houndoom counters as such:
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Greninja: Bubble, Hydro Cannon
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Houndoom can be defeated by solo players, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.