Mega Steelix Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023

2023 brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. This rotation centers around the Legendary Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram in Tier Five Raids and Mega Steelix in Mega Raids. There are also New Year's 2023-themed Pokémon with party hats in the lower tiers. With this raid guide, you can take on Mega Steelix in Pokémon GO, build a team of impactful counters, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Steelix Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Steelix counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Steelix with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Steelix can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Steelix is an evolved Pokémon, I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to earn extra Onix Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!