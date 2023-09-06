Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: megan fox, Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Megan Fox Announced As The Voice Of Nitara In Mortal Kombat 1

A surprised guest casting for Mortal Kombat 1 was revealed today as Megan Fox will be the voice of the returning Nitara to the series.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios dropped a new trailer this afternoon for Mortal Kombat 1, revealing Megan Fox will be the voice of Nitara. It's not the first time a celeb has popped in to voice one of the characters from the series, as Lindin Ashby, Christopher Lambert, and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras all popped in as DLC for their respective movie characters, as well as Ronda Rousey as Sonya and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Shang Tsung in MK11, among other guest appearances. But having Fox come in to voice a character we haven't seen in nearly a decade is both interesting and unexpected. The news came with a brand new trailer showing off the character and highlighting Fox's performance. Enjoy the footage below as the game will drop on September 19.

"I grew up playing Mortal Kombat and I can't believe that I'm voicing a character in the new game." said Megan Fox. "It's an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video game legacies of all time."

Hailing from the dark and desolate realm of Vaeternus, Nitara fights to protect her race of vampires and utilizes her ferocious claws, razor-sharp fangs, and aerial abilities to take on any opponent in her path.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!