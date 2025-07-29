Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Memoria Wake, Team Crescendo

Memoria Wake Launches Free Demo Available on Steam

You can play a limited version of the isometric soulslike game Memoria Wake right now, as the team released a free demo on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Team Crescendo have released a free demo this week for their upcoming game, Memoria Wake. If you haven't seen this game yet, you play as a tiny cat in a raincoat, exploring the dream world and battling nightmares in this isometric soulslike action-adventure title. The game focuses on a parry-centric combat system where you'll need to perfect your shots and blocks in order to get the killing blows on your enemies. The demo, which is available on Steam right now, will give you a chance to practice with a short version of the game while they work on the full release, but no date has been set yet.

Memoria Wake

Step into the nightmare realm as Nilo, who finds himself trapped in a dream with only fleeting memories of a lost friend trapped somewhere in the realm. Wielding an umbrella that can strike foes and parry blows, engage in smart, patient combat. Learn to dodge roll when needed and master enemy attack timing to get parries just right and gain energy to heal and use special weapons. Take the first steps into a surreal world with two unique biomes in the demo: at first, a world full of living toys, like talking rubber ducks and giant teddy bears that need big sewing needles to be repaired.

Then, step into a strange rundown university, where manifestations of Nilo's unpleasant memories start to take shape. Fight two of the planned twenty-plus bosses planned for the full game. Square off with a giant Feral Cat that uses its reflexes and size to leave no safe areas for Nilo. Learn to parry its attacks with odd timing and heal when needed. Then, fend off the Handler, whose two giant hands require keeping track of two different threats at once… beware to not roll into danger!

