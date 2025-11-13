Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Men In Black: Most Wanted, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality

Men In Black: Most Wanted Arrives In VR Next Month

Take on the role of an agent for the MIB in Men In Black: Most Wanted, as you protect Earth from virtual aliens in the 1950s

Developer Coatsink and publisher Sony Pictures Virtual Reality have confirmed their latest franchise VR title, Men In Black: Most Wanted, will be released next month. The game will have you playing an agent for the super-secret agency during the 1950s as you'll protect Earth from dangerous aliens while the agency is still building itself up. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released for Meta Quest on December 5, 2025.

Men In Black: Most Wanted

New York, 1995. You are Agent I of the Men In Black. A race of shapeshifting aliens has infiltrated every corner of the city, wiped your memory and made an attempt on your life. Frankly, it's embarrassing. Partnered with the enigmatic Agent L, you are charged with repelling this new threat while confronting the most dangerous aliens on the planet: MIB's Most Wanted.

Based on the Sony Pictures hit film franchise that earned almost $2 billion at the global box office, Men In Black: Most Wanted will allow players to become agents. As they head out into the field to investigate – from motels, to black markets, to airbases, players will make use of a variety of gadgets and solve environmental puzzles to thwart an invasion of Earth. They will use the neuralyzer to wipe the memories of civilians and wield iconic weapons from the MIB franchise in combat sections when they find themselves confronted by hostile aliens.

ORIGINAL STORY: Set in the early 1990s, uncover a new chapter in the MIB universe with new characters and classic cameos.

Set in the early 1990s, uncover a new chapter in the MIB universe with new characters and classic cameos. HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT: Complete your paranormal investigations under the public's nose. But keep your gadgets hidden.

Complete your paranormal investigations under the public's nose. But keep your gadgets hidden. STEALTH AND ACTION: Battle the Cylathian menace through streets, labs, skyscrapers and more using classic MIB weapons and gadgets built for VR.

Battle the Cylathian menace through streets, labs, skyscrapers and more using classic MIB weapons and gadgets built for VR. SOLO AND CO OP PLAY: Play through the story in single-player, or co-operate with another Agent in Invasion mode.

