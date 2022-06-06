RuneScape Launches Latest Quest In Twilight Of The Gods

Jagex has revealed more info about the latest quest to be added to RuneScape as players will be able to venture into Twilight Of The Gods. The focus of this particular quest is to that bridge a gap in the story between the Elder God Wars and the upcoming Zamorak Boss Battle that will be released later this summer. During the quest, you'll be able to earn a special protection when battling Zamorak, also known as the Lord of Chaos. When you obtain this, it will be part of the final stop before facing Zamorak himself, and going after him without it would be unwise as even those with high levels will perish before him. You can read more about the quest below as it is currently live in the game.

Uncover Zamorak's plans in this lore-rich quest which will see players explore multiple key locations and solve a variety of puzzles to find a cure for a mysterious demon illness. Players will be rewarded with five Zamorak Reroll Tokens – which will also be available as drops from Elder God Wars Dungeon bosses – as well as a special item which will provide a 10% damage reduction against The Dark Lord in combat. This is the final stop before facing Zamorak himself and without the gift of the gods to protect the brave adventurers that would face him, even the most high-skill players will perish. Other rewards include a cosmetic transmogrification item which transforms players into an abyssal form, as well as experience lamps for Magic and Divination. The Zamorak boss battle will be launching on July 5th so players will have a month to sharpen their blades and prepare for the biggest boss showdown in RuneScape history. RuneScape's Yak Track has returned and is currently ongoing until July 24th, where players can get their hands on Iaia themed cosmetic rewards and pets by taking part in fun and varied tasks in Gielinor.